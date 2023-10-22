Sunday, October 22, 2023
Ghulam Ahmed Bilour not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif

Web Desk
2:36 PM | October 22, 2023
National

Senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour failed in meeting with former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umrah.

Bilour reached Jati Umrah to meet Nawaz Sharif, who landed in Pakistan after ending his four-year self-exile on Saturday.

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour upon his arrival in Jati Umrah said Nawaz Sharif has gone through a very tough time in jail and pinned hope that he will steer the country out of the present crises.

Bilour wanted to meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo but was not allowed. The cause behind the denial remains unknown. After the denial, Bilour left Jami Umrah.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were accompanying the former premier Nawaz Sharif on the trip.

