Ghulam Ahmed Bilour not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif

Senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour failed in meeting with former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umrah.

Bilour reached Jati Umrah to meet Nawaz Sharif, who landed in Pakistan after ending his four-year self-exile on Saturday.

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour upon his arrival in Jati Umrah said Nawaz Sharif has gone through a very tough time in jail and pinned hope that he will steer the country out of the present crises.

Bilour wanted to meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo but was not allowed. The cause behind the denial remains unknown. After the denial, Bilour left Jami Umrah.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were accompanying the former premier Nawaz Sharif on the trip.