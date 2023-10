Former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan is likely to join Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

According to reports, the former federal minister is currently in talks with the IPP leadership, and a decision in this regard is likely to be announced on Monday (tomorrow).

It may be noted here that many PTI leaders have defected to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party of late.