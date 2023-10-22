Governor lauds efforts of Al-Hamd Islamic University for successful convocation

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday called for teachers and parents to play their role in educating children and strengthening progressive trends. He was speaking at the second convocation of Al-Hamd Islamic University. The Governor said that education is the common capital of all mankind and that the development of any society depends on it. He emphasized the importance of teachers and their role in shaping the future of students. He also said that indiscriminate honoring and respect of teachers will help in the educational development, mental change and stabilization of the teaching system of the province. Governor Kakar said that education has become so expensive that parents are forced to admit their children to madrassas. He said that education is the asset of the entire humanity and that everyone should get education and use their skills for the welfare of human beings. He appreciated the efforts of the entire team of Al-Hamd University for organizing the successful convocation and wished all the graduating students for success and success in their future lives. In the end, Governor Kakar distributed gold medals and certificates to the graduating students.