Sunday, October 22, 2023
Grandson found involved in killing of elderly man

APP
October 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Police have arrested a young man for allegedly killing his grandfather during a house robbery on October 15 in their residence on Miani Road in the limits of Market police station. During a press conference, DSP Marker Subdivision Siraj Lashari said here on Saturday evening that arrested suspect Kashif Ahmed committed the crime along with his criminal associates who were also being hunted. According to the DSP, during the robbery Ahmed escaped with cash and gold worth around Rs344,000. He claimed that the pistol used in the killing had also been recovered. Lashari said the police would produce Ahmed before the concerned Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate on October 22 to obtain his physical remand. He disclosed that during the initial interrogation, Ahmed confessed that he committed the killing because he needed money. The incident’s FIR was lodged on the complaint of Nadeem, the accused person’s uncle, the DSP said.

APP

