Sunday, October 22, 2023
Hollywood stars write letter to US President calling for Gaza ceasfire

News Desk
October 22, 2023
LOS ANGELES- Seventy six Hollywood stars write letter to US president calling for Gaza ceasefire. The signatories included Susan Sarandon, Dua Lipa, Kristen Stewart, Riz Ahmed, Diplo and Channing Tatum, among others. Dozens of Hollywood actors and artists, including comedian Jon Stewart and Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, wrote on Friday to US President Joe Biden, urging him to press for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. Hamas launched its biggest attack yet on Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking about 200 hostages. Since then, Israel has bombed Gaza and so far killed 4,137 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry. “We urge your administration, and all world leaders to honour all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” the celebrities wrote to Biden. “We refuse to tell future generations the story of our silence, that we stood by and did nothing. As United Nations Emergency Relief Chief Martin Griffiths told UN News, ‘History is watching’,” they said in the letter, citing Griffiths’ comment on Monday.

