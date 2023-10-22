IPP seeks explanation from Awn Ch over meeting with Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE - The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has sought a clarification from its senior party member, Awn Chaudhry, regarding his meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at Lahore Airport on Saturday.

The party’s spokesperson has confirmed that they have formally asked for a written explanation from Awn Chaudhry. The spokesperson further clarified that Awn Chaudhry’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with IPP. “If Awn Chaudhry engaged in this meeting in a personal capacity, the party expects a prompt clarification”, he said, adding that IPP has also decided to issue a show cause notice to Awn Chaudhry.

Kaira welcomes Nawaz, suggests holding elections

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday welcomed the arrival of Ex-Prime Minister and Chief of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there is a need to hold general elections across the country to resolve people’s issues. Free and fair elections are the solution to all problems, he added. In reply to a question about PML-N’s politics, he said burying old politics by senior leader of PML-N, was a good omen.