Sunday, October 22, 2023
IPP seeks explanation from Awn Ch over meeting with Nawaz Sharif

IPP seeks explanation from Awn Ch over meeting with Nawaz Sharif
STAFF REPORT
October 22, 2023
LAHORE  -   The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has sought a clarification from its senior party member, Awn Chaudhry, regarding his meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at Lahore Airport on Saturday.

The party’s spokesperson has confirmed that they have formally asked for a written explanation from Awn Chaudhry. The spokesperson further clarified that Awn Chaudhry’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with IPP. “If Awn Chaudhry engaged in this meeting in a personal capacity, the party expects a prompt clarification”, he said, adding that IPP has also decided to issue a show cause notice to Awn Chaudhry.

Kaira welcomes Nawaz, suggests holding elections

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday welcomed the arrival of Ex-Prime Minister and Chief of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the country.

Naqvi inaugurates PHA commercial nursery in Gulberg Lahore

Talking to a private television channel, he said there is a need to hold general elections across the country to resolve people’s issues. Free and fair elections are the solution to all problems, he added. In reply to a question about PML-N’s politics, he said burying old politics by senior leader of PML-N, was a good omen.

