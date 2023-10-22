Irsa releases 92,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD- In­dus River System Author­ity (IRSA) on Saturday released 92,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 69,200 cusecs. Accord­ing to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tar­bela Dam was 1528.94 feet and was 130.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 34,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1209.85 feet, which was 159.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The in­flow and outflow of water were recorded at 7,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Ta­unsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 48,000, 46,000, 42,700 and 13,600 cusecs respectively. Simi­larly, from the River Kabul, a total of 12,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,200 cu­secs was released from the River Chenab at Marala.