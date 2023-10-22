Sunday, October 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jennifer Aniston’s ageless gym routine; a dedication to fitness

News Desk
October 22, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS VEGAS- Jennifer Aniston, who rose to fame in the 1990s through the hit TV show Friends, is still looking spectacular at 54 years old. Her ageless gym routine is a big part of her secret. Aniston’s workouts usually are focused on strength training and cardio. She typically works out four to five times a week, and her sessions typically last for about an hour. The Morning Show host presently supports the Pvolve exercise programme, which aims to contour the body from all sides. She is able to keep her impressive figure long into her 50s because of this. The actress follows a healthy diet and practises a variety of different fitness activities, such as yoga, boxing, weightlifting, and cycling that help to improve her flexibility and balance. The Murder Mystery star diet is also important to her fitness routine. She eats a healthy diet that is low in processed foods and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. She also drinks plenty of water throughout the day. Aniston’s dedication to her fitness routine is evident in her results.

Street dogs in Pakistan

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1697862133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023