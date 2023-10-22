Kate Middleton’s qualities make her perfect choice for future Queen

LONDON- Kate Middleton’s star sign is behind her stunning personality and no “nonsense and no drama” approach. The Princess of Wales - who’s born on January 9, 1982 is determined and confident demeanour whenever she is out and about representing the royal family. Prince William’s wife is a disciplined yet caring and loving mother, characteristics which perfectly align with the traits embodied by her star sign, according to experts. Kate, who’s typical Capricorn, with these qualities making her a perfect choice for Princess of Wales and future Queen, according to celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. She is making her a Capricorn, one of the three Earth signs of the Zodiac, the others being Taurus and Virgo. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the astrologer said: “People of this star are known for their business- like approach to life. No nonsense, no drama, they just get on with the job at hand.”