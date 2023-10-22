KDA launches tree planting campaign in Kaghan Valley

KAGHAN - In an effort to preserve the beauty of Kaghan Valley and combat environmental pollution, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) here on Saturday launched an active tree-planting campaign. The initiative, led by Chairman KDA Dr Amil Zaman Khan and Director General Tariq Khan, has acquired support from multinational beverage company Pepsi.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalising this partnership was signed in a ceremony attended by officials from the Kaghan Development Authority, including Ameen-ul-Haq, Shiraz Khan, and Nauman, alongside representatives from Pepsi.

Under this collaboration, more than 5,000 trees, including blue pine and cedar, will be planted across Kaghan Valley. In addition, 70 waste bins will be installed to address pollution concerns. These trees will be placed along the picturesque banks of the Kunhar River, enriching areas such as Kaghan, Batta Kundi and Nararan.

The primary objectives of this tree-planting initiative are to prevent land degradation along the riverbanks and combat environmental pollution while simultaneously enhancing the natural beauty of the region.