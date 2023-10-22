Khattak points fingers at politicians for their self-serving deception

Pervez Khattak, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, stated on Sunday that no one received justice or employment during the previous government's tenure, and the economy was also severely damaged.

In his statement, the former interior minister highlighted the deteriorating economic conditions in the country which had caused economic distress among the public.

Khattak pointed out that various political groups were misleading the people with different slogans, and for the past 35 years, these parties had governed the country primarily to fill their own coffers.

The PTIP chief questioned whether the country had been liberated only for unrest and persistent unemployment to prevail.

Khattak also emphasised that the budget deficit stood at approximately Rs3,000 billion, and this situation won't change unless honest individuals were brought into the government to realise the dream of Pakistan's development.