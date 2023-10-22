Klaasen, bowlers steer South Africa to thrashing win over holders England

MUMBAI - Heinrich Klaasen’s 61-ball cen­tury, followed by a combined bowling effort led South Africa to a thumping 229-run victory over defending champions Eng­land in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Set to chase 400, England could only raise 170 before bundling out in 22 overs and thus succumbed to one of the biggest defeats in the history of the World Cups. The defend­ing champions, after having a dismal start, lost wickets at an alarming rate and were reduced to 84/7 in 15.1 overs.

England further slipped to 100/8 in the next over when bowling all-rounder David Willey fell for a run-a-ball 12. When it seemed all over for England, their tailenders Mark Wood and Gut Atkinson retali­ated with a sensational 70-run partnership before Keshav Ma­haraj castled the latter to reg­ister South Africa’s dominating victory. Atkinson scored 35 off 21 balls while Mark Wood made unbeaten 43 off 17 balls,

Put into bat first, the South African batters made England Jos Buttler pay as they regis­tered a daunting total on the board with Heinrich Klaasen leading the charge courtesy of a quickfire century at the back­end. The Proteas, however, had a contrasting start as their in-form Quinton de Kock (4) fell on the second delivery of the innings.

Opening batter Reeza Hen­dricks and Rassie van der Dussen both scored half-cen­turies after an early blow as they racked up 121 runs at a brisk pace for the second wick­et. The duo put South Africa in command before both fell vic­tim to Adil Rashid in quick suc­cession as the Proteas slipped to 164/2 in 25.2 overs.

Van der Dussen scored 60 in 61 deliveries, hitting 8 fours while Hendricks fell shy of his second ODI century, scoring a 75-ball 85, laced up with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Coming out to bat at No. 5, Klaasen joined skipper Aiden Markram and stitched an important 69-run partnership before the latter fell.

South Africa then sustained another blow to their innings as David Miller (5) fell cheap­ly, causing the side to slip to 243/5 in 36.3 overs. Following the slump, Klaasen launched a counterattack on the English bowlers with a quickfire centu­ry and was brilliantly supported by Marco Jansen. The pair went hard at the bowlers to register a match-defining 151-run part­nership off just 76 balls before Klaasen finally perished in the final over. Klaasen top-scored with 109 in 67 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Jansen carried his bat all the way through to score an unbeaten 75, conceding just 42 balls and smashed three boundaries and six sixes. Reece Topley picked up three wickets for England while Gut Atkinson and Adil Rashid bagged two each.