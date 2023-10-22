KP Governor meets Punjab Governor

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, visited Lahore on Saturday and met with the Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligur Rehman.

They discussed the overall situation of the country, including political, economic, and law and order matters, as well as the enhancement of trade activities, interprovincial coordination, and mutual relations between Punjab and KP.

Matters related to the commercialization of the research sector of public sector universities and the delivery of higher education were also discussed.