KP govt releases Rs2b for health card service

PESHAWAR - On Saturday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released two billion rupees to reinstate the health card service in various hospitals. Health Advisor Dr. Riyaz Anwar, speaking to the media, explained that more reforms are in the pipeline for the healthcare service, with a focus on eliminating administrative deficiencies.

Dr. Anwar mentioned that the health card service had been temporarily halted due to funding constraints. However, with the allocation of a two-billion-rupee grant on the special instructions of Chief Minister Azam Khan, the service has been reinstated.

He also stated that a ban had been imposed on unnecessary development projects in Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) hospitals. The focus would shift to patient care and facilities, rather than constructing new buildings.