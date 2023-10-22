Maritime Prosperity

Admiral Naveed Ashraf’s recent assertion regarding the vast natural resources within Pakistan’s maritime zones serves as a crucial reminder of untapped potential that could significantly bolster the country’s economy. The maritime sector holds the key to unlocking new avenues of economic growth and prosperity, and it is imperative that we capitalise on this opportunity.

The Pakistan Navy, beyond its crucial role in safeguarding our maritime borders, has a pivotal part to play in advancing the development of the maritime sector. Its expertise and infrastructure can be harnessed to create a thriving maritime industry. By leveraging its capabilities, the Navy can actively engage with the private sector to encourage investments in maritime-related industries.

Private sector investments in maritime industries are not only an economic opportunity but also a strategic necessity. It is essential to increase Pakistan’s flag carriers, especially in the private sector, to reduce the substantial foreign exchange currently paid to foreign shipping companies as freight charges. This shift will not only boost the national economy but also promote self-reliance and strengthen our maritime capabilities.

Addressing the pressing issue of marine pollution is equally vital. It poses a clear and present danger to Pakistan and demands immediate action. This environmental threat not only harms marine ecosystems but also has far-reaching consequences for human health and the economy. Initiatives for responsible waste management, stringent enforcement of anti-pollution laws, and promoting eco-friendly practices can significantly reduce the threat of marine pollution.

To realise the full maritime potential of Pakistan, a comprehensive approach is required. It involves a concerted effort from both the government and the private sector. Policy measures can incentivise investments in shipbuilding, shipping, and related industries. This could lead to the establishment of a vibrant maritime cluster, creating jobs and economic opportunities. As we look towards a brighter economic future, it is crucial that we seize these opportunities and take immediate action to address the pressing issue of marine pollution, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Pakistan.