Sunday, October 22, 2023
Maryam says October 21 biggest day of her life

Our Staff Reporter
October 22, 2023
LAHORE  -  Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that her father Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan after four years was the most important day of her life and that the country will witness the former prime minister stage another political comeback.

Sharif, 73, came home on a special aeroplane on Saturday after a fouryear self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom to lead his party in the January general elections. The anguish and suffering that Nawaz Sharif has undergone in the previous 24 years are incomparable, and certain scars will never heal, but the number of times Nawaz Sharif has risen is probably not similar for anybody else, Maryam remarked in a post on X.

