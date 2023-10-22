Mirpurkhas Division: A fertile hub for agriculture, Says Commissioner

MIRPURKHAS-Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli stated on Saturday that Mirpurkhas Division is a highly fertile area for agriculture. He expressed these views during his visit to the Fruit Farm and Sindh Horticulture Research Institute in Mirpurkhas.

He emphasized that Mirpurkhas Division’s agricultural potential is significant, and to further promote agriculture in the region, the government of Sindh and the district administration are considering various agricultural projects. These initiatives aim to benefit local farmers, enable them to establish their businesses, and generate foreign exchange by exporting agricultural products to foreign countries.

During the event, Nawab Abdul Sattar Khan, a prominent industrialist and agronomist, was also present with his team of agricultural experts. Nawab Sattar informed Commissioner Mirpurkhas that prior to the partition of India, the seeds produced in the seed farm were distributed across the entire country from the Mirpurkhas region. Meanwhile, the Director of Health Services for Mirpurkhas Division submitted a report on Saturday, covering the period from October 1st to October 15th, 2023, regarding the treatment and medical facilities provided to patients in government hospitals in Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Mirpurkhas. The report detailed various medical services and treatments provided in different hospitals.