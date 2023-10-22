Naqvi inaugurates PHA commercial nursery in Gulberg Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first commercial nursery of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Gulberg, here on Saturday.

He visited the nursery and witnessed flowers and plants placed in the nursery. He also inspected the flower shop and ordered to improve quality of bouquets.

The CM said the Parks and Horticulture Authority would establish more flower shops in Lahore. Flower shops on the pattern of Lahore will also be established in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities.

The PHA DG gave a briefing about various kinds of plants and flowers in the nursery and said that people could buy plants, flowers and bouquets from the commercial nursery at cheap rates. Free delivery service of plants, flowers and bouquets at homes will also be provided. More than 400 kinds of plants and flowers will be available at the nursery. Local and foreign plants will be provided at the nursery. PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services.

Secretary Housing, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, DGPR, DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner and DG PHA were also present on the occasion.

Women chamber of commerce team calls on CM

A delegation from the Women Chamber of Commerce, headed by Dr Shehla Javed Akram, met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday.

The delegation head apprised the CM about performance of the chamber and other matters.

Talking to the delegation, the CM said: “We are launching a One-Window Operation to create ease in doing business in Punjab.” Various no objection certificates (NOCs) will be provided under one roof through the One Window Operation, he added.

The CM promised that problems of the Women Chamber of Commerce would be solved on a priority basis. He underscored that an effective role of women in practical field is inevitable for a durable progress of the country. More than half of the population of Pakistan consists of women. A society cannot move forward without the progress of women. The CM appreciated that the women, linked with industry and trade, were standing shoulder to shoulder with men in strengthening the economy.

The delegation comprised Sehar Malik, Qaisara Sheikh, Saima Iqbal, Ayesha Khurram, Shazia Tufail, Ayesha Nasir, Falahat Imran,Farah Jahangir, Shazia Sulaiman, Saba Mubarak,Tahira Naseem, Sara Mudassar, Rukhsana Zafar and others. Provincial Minister for Industries & Agriculture SM Tanveer, Secretary Industries and MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation were also present.