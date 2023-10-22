Nawaz comes back to end poverty: Shehbaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Nawaz Sharif ‘has come back and now the country’s future will be changed’. While addressing the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan he said that he was thankful to all who came there to welcome Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif is the name of a passion, struggle and builder of the country, he said, adding Nawaz Sharif always took steps for welfare and progress of the country. “Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed and faced jails but he didn’t leave his struggle and tolerance,” he said, adding the May 9 incident was beyond the imagination of the entire nation while not a single pot was broken during Nawaz Sharif’s struggle. “Nawaz Sharif has come back and now Inshallah poverty and unemployment will end like Nawaz Sharif did earlier and ended 22 hours loadshedding in 2013 and terrorism,” Shehbaz said and added that Nawaz Sharif refused to accept the offer of US $5 billion over the country’s integrity and conducted atomic blasts and made the country’s defence undefeatable. He said this was the same place where Nawaz Sharif and late Indian prime minister Vajpaee came and Vajpaee accepted Pakistan and signed the declaration of Lahore which included Kashmir issue with Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif was back with an aim of developing the country, improving the economy, ending inflation, providing jobs and uprooting terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif added.