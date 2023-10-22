Nawaz Sharif rules out revenge, pledges prosperity on his return

PML-N leader addresses huge public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan ground n Says we all have to start a new journey n Signs petition to revive appeals in convictions after landing in Islamabad n Reaches Huzuri Bagh by helicopter n Gets warm welcome in Lahore n Says if elected, his party will be able to tackle problems of people n Bill Clinton offered $5b to not conduct Pakistan nuke tests: Nawaz.

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday delivered a resounding message of peace to country’s institutions and the neighbouring India as he landed in Pakistan after four years of self-exile and addressed a charged crowd at historic Minar-e-Pakistan ground where he received a rousing welcome by party workers. PML (N) Nawaz Sharif returned home after four-year stay in the United Kingdom. Sharif returned home through a chartered flight via Dubai at Islamabad.

Before travelling home, the PML(N) Quaid secured protective bail from Islamabad High Court. Soon after his arrival, he completed legal formalities including bio metric. Later, he left for Lahore from Islamabad where he addressed a huge public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan ground. It is pertinent to mention here that on July 28, 2017 Muhammad Nawaz Sharif resigned from the office of Prime Minister and was imprisoned under different charges.

Later, he was granted permission to travel abroad for his treatment. In an emotional speech, he expressed his lack of desire for vengeance and his sole aim to enhance the nation’s prosperity by addressing the economic challenges it faces. “I have not even a shred of desire for revenge but to make the country prosperous by resolving economic problems facing the country. I wish that people in my country get prosperous, they get employment and there is no poverty and ignorance,” he said calling upon the institutions, political parties and pillars of the state to join hands to work together for the country.

Nawaz wished for the people of his country to experience prosperity, employment opportunities, and the eradication of poverty and ignorance. He called upon various institutions, political parties, and pillars of the state to unite and collaborate for the greater good of the nation. Emphasising the importance of adhering to the constitution, Sharif urged all to work together for the supremacy of the constitution. He highlighted his restraint and patience, avoiding statements that were inappropriate for the occasion.

Sharif also expressed his desire to foster friendly relations with neighboring countries, without explicitly naming India. He stressed the need to maintain amicable relations with neighboring nations and the rest of the world, underscoring a thoughtful and practical strategy to address the Kashmir issue, should his party return to power.

“We must maintain friendly relations with neighbours. We cannot move forward by having fights with the neighbors and having estranged relations with the rest of the world. For the solution of Kashmir, we will move forward with sagacity and workable strategy”, he remarked as he outlined the country’s foreign policy if his party returned to power. He stressed that the pillars of state must work according to the Constitution as he said that all must unite for supremacy of the Constitution. He called for a new beginning and urged all stakeholders, including institutions, political parties, and state bodies, to collaborate and determine how Pakistan could regain its lost glory. He went on to say: “We have to start a new journey. Institutions, political parties and state organs will have to join hands to work together. We will have to decide how Pakistan can regain its lost glory. How can we break the begging bowl? We will have to stand on our own feet. How can we end poverty and unemployment? We will have to see how we can build our relations with neighbors and other countries”.

He focused on reducing expenditures, increasing exports, reforming agriculture, and transforming the country into an IT powerhouse as solutions to Pakistan’s economic challenges. Sharif lamented the missed opportunity for an economic corridor with East Pakistan, emphasising the importance of peaceful relations with neighboring countries and the world at large. During his speech, pigeons were symbolically released as a message of peace. The gathering was modest, with speculation regarding the crowd size, but it was clear that Sharif’s return had garnered significant attention.

Earlier, the stage was set for an emotional moment as Mian Nawaz Sharif took his place. Tears welled up in the eyes of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Nawaz warmly embraced his daughter Maryam Nawaz and younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, demonstrating his affection. As he greeted various party leaders individually on stage, the respect and bond among them were evident, with Maryam even touching her father’s feet as a mark of deep respect. The absence of the estranged PML-N leader and former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was notable. During Nawaz Sharif’s address to the crowd, Shahid Khaqan was seen attending a wedding ceremony in Islamabad.

In a symbolic gesture of peace, pigeons were released into the air as Nawaz Sharif approached the podium to deliver his speech. The gathering, although modest, drew significant media speculation regarding the crowd’s size. While the most conservative estimates ranged from 80,000 to 100,000 attendees, many observers believed it fell short of the numbers seen at the PTI’s rally in 2011. Sharif reminisced about his past imprisonments and exiles, highlighting the unwavering loyalty of his party members. He encouraged reflection on those who sought to sever the connection between him and the people. He recalled the achievements of his previous governments, such as the development of the atomic bomb and the elimination of power outages, which had a profound impact on the nation. He expressed gratitude for the people’s love and disclosed the personal sorrows he carried. Sharif’s poignant recounting of his experiences, including the death of his wife while he was in jail, and the separation from his loved ones, evoked deep emotions and compassion from the crowd.

He invitied his detractors inquiring about the PML-N’s narrative, citing a range of accomplishments, from infrastructure projects like the Orange Line and motorways to significant events such as the Chaghi atomic explosions, roti prices, fuel costs, and moral values.

He said there was need for retrospection to know who were those who would separate Nawaz Sharif from the nation after every few years. He said he wanted to see a changed Pakistan in this age. He said he had come here to awaken the people. “Move forward and control the destiny of the nation. Never allow anyone to play havoc with your country. We will have to run at double speed”, he asked the people. Nawaz Sharif recounted his past experiences of imprisonment and exile, underlining the resilience and loyalty of PML-N leaders. He urged everyone to uncover those responsible for attempting to sever the connection between him and the people. Reflecting on his past government’s achievements, he emphasized his role in shaping Pakistan’s destiny. This included Pakistan’s nuclear program, the elimination of power outages, and the provision of affordable electricity to the people. Amidst the warmth of the people’s affection, he revealed that he had set aside some personal sorrows, while others remained etched in his memory. He spoke of the heartache of being separated from loved ones, particularly his mother and wife, who had borne the brunt of his political career.

Sharif disclosed the pain of not being able to accompany his father and mother to their final resting place due to his exile. He described the heart-wrenching moment when he received the news of his wife’s passing while he was in jail, along with the challenges he faced trying to communicate with her and their sons. He recounted the moment when his daughter Maryam was arrested in front of him and her subsequent questioning by NAB authorities. He also mentioned the incarceration of other party leaders, including Rana Sana Ullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Sharif lamented his prolonged separation from Pakistan, asserting that the nation would have prospered had he been present. He invited his detractors to inquire about the PML-N’s achievements, citing a wide range of accomplishments, including the nuclear program, infrastructure development, and economic reforms. He also recalled an offer from former U.S. President Clinton to deter nuclear testing, which he declined, and he highlighted the difference between himself and Imran Khan without naming him. Sharif emphasized his dedication to serving the country and his role in making Pakistan a nuclear power and alleviating power shortages. He concluded by expressing his enduring gratitude for the people’s love and support and the pain he could not forget. Nawaz recalled that Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee came to the same Minaret of Pakistan and announced the recognition of Pakistan in front of Nawaz Sharif and the announcement was made in Lahore. “Later a dictator came and rejected this declaration in Lahore but then he had to go to Kathmandu and shake hands with Vajpayee”, he observed.

On this occasion, top party leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sana Ullah, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal,

Muhammad Zubair, Maryum Aurangzeb, and other were also present. Nawaz Sharif said that whenever he had been given a chance he had served Pakistan and would continue with the same spirit. He said that despite the fact the PML-N leadership had many a times put behind the bars on political grounds but it never lost its public popularity, as “We are among the builders of Pakistan and we had turned Pakistan into an atomic power in May 1998 and made its defense invincible.’

He recalled that power loadshedding was at its peak in Pakistan in 2013 and his then government had managed to balance the demand and supply of electricity. “When I observe love and affection of my people for me, I forget all my hardships and sorrows but some traumas can never be vanished away in life as I can never forget the pain of segregation of my beloved mother and wife whom I lost in my politics,” he mentioned. The PML-N Quaid said that he was also the son of Pakistan and he had great love for the soil of his motherland. At the time of nuclear tests, there was immense pressure of the international community on Pakistan and America had offered a financial assistance of USD five billion to then PML-N government but he as the prime minister did not accept the offer because it was a matter of Pakistan’s sovereignty and “We had given a matching response to India in this regard.”

Nawaz Sharif said that he wanted to serve the people again and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant in strength to fulfill this sacred cause of serving Pakistan and its people. He called for focusing on the root-causes of problems being faced by Pakistanis and ensuring the future planning in accordance with the constitution in letter and spirit besides moving forward by putting in collective efforts and wisdom to gain a niche in the comity of nations.

Nawaz Sharif suggested for working out an amicable and sagacious approach to resolve the long-pending dispute of the Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK). He added, “We are totally against the grave human rights violations and atrocities against the innocent people of Palestine, and we appealed to the international community to play its effective role in giving an end to brutalities in Gaza and Palestine.”

Sharing his future plan of action to take forward Pakistan on all fronts especially on economic front, he said: “We will focus on a well-conceived foreign policy, cordial relations with all neighbours; enhance exports; exploit huge potential in IT sector; revolutionary reforms in agricultural, industrial and other sectors; ensure good governance; better management; and to cut non-developmental expenditures and put in place concrete measures to increase revenues.” Nawaz Sharif signs petition to revive appeals in convictions Former Prime Minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, has placed his signature on a petition aimed at reactivating appeals related to his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

According to PML-N sources, once his signature is secured, Nawaz Sharif’s plane will depart for Lahore. Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has prepared a petition to revive the appeals against his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, as an Oath Commissioner arrives at Islamabad Airport for his biometric data collection. It’s worth mentioning that Nawaz Sharif’s legal team had previously reached Islamabad Airport to initiate the submission of applications aimed at reviving his appeals in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references. Among those present at the airport were former Law Minister Nazir Tarar, Amjad Parvez, and other individuals. Barrister Zafarullah Khan is also on-site at the airport to confer with Nawaz Sharif.

ECP to announce election date

PML(N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said there is a free election commission in Pakistan and it is the authorized institution to announce the election date. Talking to media persons at Dubai airport before departing for Pakistan, he expressed confidence in the Election Commission’s ability to make a judicious decision in this regard. The PML (N) Quaid said it would have been better if the country had moved forward on socio economic front. He however said there is no reason for disillusionment as the nation possesses the capacity to fix its problems. He emphasized the need for Pakistan to become self-reliant, asserting the importance of standing on its own feet. The PML (N) also expressed his delight to his homecoming after four years.

Large stage for PML-N meeting

A large stage has been set up by the PML-N for its public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan. According to PML-N sources, 50,000 chairs have been installed in the venue. The stage is 80 feet in length and width and 25 feet in height. While 5,000 chairs have been set up for women and there are three entrances to reach the meeting place, one for women and one for leaders. Police were heavily deployed around the venue and workers entered the place after being searched. Buses, vans and vehicles coming from outside the city were given parking space near Ravi Road and Taxili Gate.

Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was warmly welcomed at the public meeting. Maryam Nawaqs Sharif hugged her father, kissed his forehead and touched his feet. Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Muhammad Zubair, Rana Tanveer, Abid Sher Ali, Maryam Aurangzeb and other leaders hugged Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif raised their hands in response to the slogans of the workers. At the beginning of the meeting, Khawaja Saad Rafiq presented a resolution on the atrocities committed in Kashmir and Palestine. Before the arrival of Nawaz Sharif on the stage and speech, fireworks were set off and balloons and pigeons were released into the air.

Nawaz reaches Huzuri Bagh by helicopter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif reached Huzuri Bagh from the Lahore airport by a helicopter. Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and others accompanied him in the helicopter, while Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Saiful Mulook Khokhar were present at Huzuri Bagh to receive Nawaz Sharif.

Upon reaching the garden, they were welcomed by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana and others, besides the PML-N leadership. Nawaz Sharif and all PML-N leaders offered Maghrib prayers in the lawns of Huzuri Bagh, situated adjacent to the public meeting venue.