Nawaz vows to work toward economic recovery, control inflation

Three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif kick-started his party's campaign for next year's election on Saturday after arriving home from four years of self-imposed exile in London, promising to tackle record inflation.

"I want to serve this nation," said the 73-year-old veteran politician in his address to thousands of his supporters at his eastern hometown of Lahore.

"My only desire is to see this nation prosper," he said after he compared today's essential goods prices with his last tenure before he was ousted in 2017.

He promised to work toward economic recovery, but without laying any plans.

In his address at Minar-e-Pakistan he expressed his resolve to transform Pakistan into a developed and impregnable nation.

The PML-N leader emphasised that he no longer harboured any desire for revenge. "There is no desire for revenge in my heart. I only aspire to see this nation prosper."

میرے دل کے اندر بدلے کی کوئی تمنا نہیں , اگر نوازشریف کے دل میں کوئی تمنا ہے تو یہی ہے کہ میری قوم خوشحال ہوجائے۔

Nawaz began his address with a couplet: "Kahan Se Chairoon Afsana / Kahan Tamaam Karun," which translates to "Where should I begin this story, and where should I end it?"

Addressing the PML-N power show, Nawaz affirmed that his deep affection for the Pakistani people remained unchanged. He mentioned that it had been four years since he last met with the people of Pakistan.

Nawaz conveyed his pride in the participants, observing their faces filled with love and sincerity. He accentuated that his connection with the people of Pakistan had spanned several decades, noting that he had never deceived the public, and the public had never deceived him.

PEACE RETURNS!



He is back in Pakistan and he is ready to serve his people. Nawaz Mania is bigger than even superstardom.



#خوش_آمدید_نوازشریف#TheEraOfNawazSharif pic.twitter.com/piF9MsOe0D — PMLN (@pmln_org) October 21, 2023

The PML-N leader highlighted that whenever he had the opportunity, he devoted himself to public service with heartfelt sincerity. He declared that he had never shied away from making sacrifices, even recalling instances when he had been unjustly imprisoned, forced into exile, and falsely accused in frivolous cases.

He also questioned who was responsible for separating him from his loved ones every few years.

Nawaz pointed out that all the PML-N leaders present on the stage had also faced false and frivolous accusations, but they had remained steadfast and resilient in their commitment to the PML-N flag, emerging stronger with every challenge.

Nawaz also addressed the issues of unemployment and poverty in the country, noting that the poor were struggling to cope with rising inflation. He admitted that it was becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay their electricity bills and feed their children.

Nawaz said that inflation had started before Shehbaz Sharif took over the government.

Referring to his party and its leaders, Nawaz said they were the builders of Pakistan. "We are here to build Pakistan. By the grace of Almighty, we developed an atomic bomb for Pakistan. We made Pakistan a nuclear power."

During his address, Nawaz Sharif responded to the slogans of enthusiastic party workers by saying, "I love you too." He added, "Seeing your love, I have forgotten all my sorrows and pains. I don't even want to remember that pain. There are some pains that cannot be forgotten, and they never fade."

The former prime minister said his spouse, the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, would not be found if he went back home today. "This is a wound that will never heal. Those separated from us never return."

Nawaz Sharif recalled that when his father and mother passed away, he could not attend their funerals. He added that when his wife died, he was in a prison cell when he received the news of her demise.

Nawaz also recalled how he had begged the Adiala Jail superintendent to let him speak over the telephone, but he did not grant him permission. He said another jail superintendent informed him of his wife's death.

Listening to Nawaz Sharif's account of his time in jail, when he couldn't even say goodbye to his wife Kalsoom Nawaz before she passed, is truly heart-wrenching.



#خوش_آمدید_نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/GpxhtOIEK2 — PMLN (@pmln_org) October 21, 2023

Nawaz further stated that when Maryam Nawaz, who was in the same jail, was given the news of her mother's demise, she started crying and fainted.

Speaking about the ongoing Israeli violence against the Palestinians, the former prime minister said that the Pakistanis stood in solidarity with their Palestinian brethren. He donounced Israeli brutalities on the innocent Palestinians, saying "We must all unite to help and support the Palestinians." He also called on the world leaders to play their role in providing the Palestinians with their due rights.

The former premier mentioned that former US president Bill Clinton had offered $5 billion in exchange for not conducting a nuclear explosion, adding that there was a record of it available with the Foreign Office.

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's name slipped of Nawaz Sharif's tongue, he stated that he did not want to mention his name, adding that he was not taught to respond to a brick with a stone.

Nawaz said that the previous government used to beg for $1 billion, adding, "If I had accepted... I could have received one or two billion dollars, but the soil of Pakistan did not allow me to act against the interests of Pakistan, and we conducted nuclear tests in response to India's actions." He questioned, "If someone else had been in my place, could they have spoken in front of the US president? Is it only for this reason that our governments are dissolved?"

Nawaz Sharif recalled that during his tenure as the prime minister of Pakistan, a roti cost Rs4 but lamented that it now sells for Rs20.

Nawaz said the country had reached the brink of ruin today, but they would work to revive the country's economy.

The PML-N leader remembered that during his time, petrol was available at Rs60 per litre, and the dollar was at the rate of Rs104, but he deplored that today it was over Rs250.

Nawaz recalled that during his government, Pakistan was poised to become an Asian Tiger, but today the country lagged far behind.

Addressing the PML-N workers, the former prime minister said, "Seeing your passion and love, I am setting aside all my sorrows, in the love of the soil."

Earlier the three-time premier reached the Greater Iqbal Park by a helicopter, from the Lahore airport.

Upon reaching the Lahore airport, Nawaz Sharif was welcomed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

Charged workers and supporters waved party flags and banners, and sang the newly-released party anthem as the chopper carrying Nawaz Sharif made a landing at the Royal Fort.

Before heading to the venue of the rally, Nawaz Sharif offered prayers in gratitude at the majestic Badshahi Mosque.

Later, Nawaz Sharif was brought to the venue of the rally in a convoy.

Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming is being heralded by aerial floral showers and caravans of PML-N supporters and workers pouring into Lahore from all parts of the country, to accord a historic welcome to the veteran politician.

Lahore, the hometown of Nawaz Sharif, is decorated with green and yellow party banners, posters and flags.

Emotions ran high as tears rolled down the cheeks of Maryam Nawaz who was standing at the stage spotted the helicopter carrying her father hover over the Royal Fort.

The rally venue reverberated as PML-N enthusiasts cheered on the party supremo walking up to the stage with slogans of "Nawaz Sharif for prime minister again”.

Nawaz Sharif responded by waving to jubilant crowds of PML-N workers and supporters.

Standing at the stage, Nawaz Sharif hugged Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz and raised their arms appreciating their efforts for arranging a grand reception on his arrival and running the party matters effectively in his absence.

Prominent PML-N leaders Javaid Latif, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique, Rana Sauallah, Abid Sher Ali also lined up to meet and greet the former premier on his homecoming.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said PML-N’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally would be a historic one.

Shehbaz, speaking to Nawaz Sharif over telephone Friday, said the entire Pakistan was ready to welcome the three-time prime minister back to the country.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif landed in Islamabad after spending four years in exile as his party is confident that he will serve as prime minister of Pakistan for a fourth term in his long political career.

Later, he left the chartered plane for the State Lounge to have consultations with his legal team.