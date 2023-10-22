Sunday, October 22, 2023
NCSW urges CJP to initiate effective measures to combat violence against women

Web Desk
10:30 PM | October 22, 2023
National

Nilofar Bakhtiar, the chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), has urged the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take action to prevent the increasing incidents of violence against women.

In a letter to the CJP, the NCSW chairperson appealed for immediate and effective measures to reduce gender-based violence.

Bakhtiar emphasised the need to protect the lives of the victims of these atrocities, mentioning incidents like the murder of Noor Muqaddam as a serious concern for women's safety and well-being in Pakistan.

She also stressed that the only way to end this cycle of violence and atrocities was by ensuring immediate judicial accountability and delivering swift justice. A transparent judicial system and timely justice were crucial for women and their families, added Bakhtiar.

