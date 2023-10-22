Nearly 6m bales of cotton arrival recorded at ginneries till 15th

MULTAN -Seed cotton (Phutti) equiva­lent to near about six million (59,96,086) bales has reached ginning factories across Paki­stan till October 15, 2023.

According to a fortnightly re­port of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Wednesday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cot­ton arrival figure of 25,43,100 bales while arrivals to ginner­ies in Sindh were recorded at (34,52,986) bales including 15,49,400 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone. Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 1,46,400 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at over 5.5m (55,57,454) bales.

Exporters have bought 2,68,426 bales of cotton in total while textile mills bought total over 4.9m (49,92,923) bales. TCP has not yet started procuring cot­ton, says the report. The 296,105 unsold bales stock was present. Total 665 ginning factories were operational in the country.