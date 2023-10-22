Newly built tourist resort inaugurated in Orakzai KP

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat has inaugurated the newly built tourist resort at Orakzai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The area of Orakzai District is a paradise like area, at a distance of two and half hours from Kalaya Kohat.

Special arrangements have been taken for the provision of best facilities in this area to national and foreign tourists like other parts of province.

The steps taken by the Pakistan Army and the Provincial government to upgrade the tourism sector will prove beneficial for the generation of employment opportunities for locals.

The locals greatly admired the Pakistan Army for taking prolific steps for the well-being of the people.