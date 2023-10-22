Sunday, October 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Newly built tourist resort inaugurated in Orakzai KP

Newly built tourist resort inaugurated in Orakzai KP
Web Desk
1:20 PM | October 22, 2023
National

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat has inaugurated the newly built tourist resort at Orakzai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The area of Orakzai District is a paradise like area, at a distance of two and half hours from Kalaya Kohat.

Special arrangements have been taken for the provision of best facilities in this area to national and foreign tourists like other parts of province.

The steps taken by the Pakistan Army and the Provincial government to upgrade the tourism sector will prove beneficial for the generation of employment opportunities for locals.

The locals greatly admired the Pakistan Army for taking prolific steps for the well-being of the people.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023