Non-availability of medicines from hospital not to be tolerated, warns Commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Ms. Sil­wat Saeed paid a surprise visit to Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Abad and reprimanded the admin of­ficer over dumping of scrap items in the open area of the hospital. She ordered for immediate auc­tion of the scarp material and im­proving the cleanliness and sani­tary conditions in the hospital. She checked the duty roster and inspected presence of doctors and paramedical staff at their duty points. She also checked record of Outdoor Patients De­partment (OPD) and warned that complaints relating to non-availability of medicines from the hospital would not be tolerated.

She also directed the Medical Superintendent (MD) of General Hospital to compile a compre­hensive report about perfor­mance of the hospital staff and submit it to commissioner office at the earliest so that it could be forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office as the caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi, during his recent visit, had issued clear-cut direction for improving medical facilities in hospitals.

2 ILLEGAL HOUSING COLONIES SEALED

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished its constructions and boundary walls. A spokesman said here on Saturday that on special direction of FDA Director General Muham­mad Asif Chaudhry, a vigorous campaign had been launched against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad. During this drive, the FDA team, under supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed two housing colonies including Blos­som Avenue in Chak No. 239-RB, and New Lyallpur City in Chak No. 225-RB. The team also asked the general public to avoid purchas­ing plots in illegal colonies until and unless these colonies were approved by the FDA, he added.