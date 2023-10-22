Packaging industry must be given industry status

SIALKOT - Chairman All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association (APCCMA) Zaki Ijaz Qureshi has said the packaging industry should be given the status of an industry. Online busi­ness and widespread pop­ularity of e-commerce has increased the importance and value of the packag­ing sector, he said while addressing a ceremony at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SCCI Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, Vice President Lahore Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Adnan Khalid Butt, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) Packag­ing Association Raja Tariq Mehmood, Vice Chairman (VC) Haji Faisal, Chair­man Lahore Zone Sohail Shahzad, Chairman Faisal­abad Zone Rana Aftab Jah­angir and members of the SCCI were also present. The APCCMA chairman said the export industry of Pakistan was using the local industry for packag­ing and Pakistan’s pack­aging industry is working according to international standards. He said in this era no country could run without import and ex­port and no industry could run without packaging sector. He said the packag­ing industry was crucial for all industries, which was the 5th largest indus­try of the country after textile. He said all types of packaging materials and products such as paper, cardboard, wrapping film, tape, plastic, glass, metal and leather were being manufactured in Pakistan. Vice President Amer Ma­jeed Sheikh said the SCCI would provide all kinds of support to the packaging industry. He said repre­sentatives of the packag­ing industry would also be given representation in the SCCI departmental committees. At the end of the ceremony, Muhammad Akram Virk was named the chairman of All Pakistan Packaging Manufacturers Association Sialkot Zone.