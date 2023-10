BENGALURU - Pakistan men’s cricket team departed for Chennai through a chartered plane from Ben­galuru on Saturday for their next ICC World Cup 2023 fixture against Afghanistan, scheduled on October 21. Upon their arrival, the Paki­stan contingent will enjoy a rest day today and hit the nets tomorrow to prepare for the Afghanistan clash on Mon­day. Pakistan is currently in fifth position in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings with four points in three matches, with a net run rate of -0.456.