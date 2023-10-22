Sunday, October 22, 2023
‘Pakistan Life Style & Furniture Expo’ inaugurated in Lahore

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Investment, Muhammad Tahir Javed inaugurated the 77th edition of the “Pakistan Life Style & Furniture Expo” at the Expo Centre Lahore.
CEO of Life Style Group, Faisal Mohsin welcomed the state minister and expressed gratitude for his support. In his address, Tahir Javed emphasized the government’s commitment to encouraging foreign investment in local manufacturing to boost Pakistan’s exports. He also shared plans to increase the access of Pakistani furniture products to the United States market.
The Pakistan Life Style & Furniture Expo serves as an important platform for promoting the country’s furniture industry and showcasing local manufacturers’ products to international buyers. The 77th edition has attracted over 150 exhibitors from across Pakistan. The government hopes events like these and policies to facilitate foreign investment will help strengthen Pakistan’s economy, create employment, and promote growth in key export industries like furniture.

