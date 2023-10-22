Pakistan Sweet Home organizes blood donation camp in High Tech Taxila

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank and Zamurrad Khan (Hilal e Imtiaz) here on Saturday organized a grand blood donation camp at High Tech Taxila with a mission to save innocent lives. A large number of young students donated blood at the camp. Addressing on the occasion, Head of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurrad Khan said that youth were the valuable assets of the country and the nations who sacrifice for their countrymen can change the destiny of the country. He that today, he was extremely happy to see that the students of High Tech were fully engaged in the great mission of saving innocent lives by donating blood in large numbers. Our youth is second to none in selfless service to humanity.

The spirit of service among the youth is admirable. Today, the selfless spirit of serving humanity has won the hearts of young students, he expressed. Zamurrad Khan said donating blood is a great continuous charity and an act of worship. Innocent children fighting with thalassemia, hemophilia and blood cancer while we are not alone. If I have to travel all over Pakistan for these children, I will go from city to city and collect blood donations for them, he said and added I am extremely grateful to the students, especially the administration, who responded to my voice today and participated in this good cause. Undoubtedly, the young students always donated blood in large numbers for Thalassemia affected children in every difficult situation, he said. He appealed to other educational institutions, colleges and universities including engineers, professors and lawyers and people from all walks of life and other circles to support us in this great journey of service to humanity and be our companions in this good work. On this occasion, Asad Bin Azam, Project Director of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank, said that the blood donation by the students of Bahria University was actually an expression of solidarity with the children who were fighting a battle of life and death with thalassemia.

He requested the youths and students to visit the blood donation camp of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank anywhere in the city and help us save innocent lives by donating blood.

Asad Bin Azam further said that blood was donated by Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank and Zamurrad Khan ondaily basis at various places of the city. Pakistan Sweet Home is organizing blood donations for deserving patients fighting dengue and corona virus including thalassemia, hemophilia, blood cancer and emergency cases, he added.