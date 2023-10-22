Partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of country

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad and Peshawar nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta eleven, Gilgit eight, Murree nine and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather and chances of rain with thunderstorm is expected in Srignar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula seven degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus one, Anantnag and Shopian six centigrade.