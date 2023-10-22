Petition to suspend military trial of civilians filed

A petition to suspend the military trial of those who allegedly were involved in the May 9 incidents, has been filed by the brother of an accused person in the May 9 incidents.

The petitioner submitted the detention of the accused persons by the military and the military trial of the accused in May 9 incidents should be declared unconstitutional.

The petitioner, Shahid Nawaz, the brother of accused Yasir Nawaz, filed the potion in the Supreme Court in which the petitioner expressed his apprehension that the trial of the accused of May 9 had already been started by the military courts.

The petitioner prayed the section 2(1) (d) (2) and 59 sub-section 4 of the Army Act and the trial of the civilians by the military courts be declared unenforceable.