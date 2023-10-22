Sunday, October 22, 2023
PML-N decides to woo PPP, other PDM allies in run-up to elections

PML-N decides to woo PPP, other PDM allies in run-up to elections
Web Desk
10:29 PM | October 22, 2023
A day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to make Pakistan a developed and impregnable nation, his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has decided to reestablish contacts with its former allies from the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government. 

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, in his address at Minar-e-Pakistan upon his homecoming on Saturday, prioritised national prosperity over a desire for revenge, stating, “My only desire is to see this nation prosper.”

Insiders revealed that this conciliatory move was the outcome of an important meeting that took place at Jati Umra with senior party members Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, and Ishaq Dar in attendance.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Peoples Party is currently at odds with the PML-N over controversies involving the election date, a perceived absence of a level-playing field, non-release of funds for development projects specific to Sindh province, transfers and postings ahead of general elections, and alleged facilitation of Nawaz Sharif's return by the caretakers. The PPP accuses the PML-N of having brokered a deal with the military establishment. 

According to sources, the PML-N leadership, in the meeting, decided to approach the leaders of the parties involved in the PDM. Following a proposal from PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif is expected to initiate contacts in the next two days.

The three-time former prime minister is likely to personally reach out to former president Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and BNP-M head Attaullah Mengal.

Sources within the PML-N indicated that Nawaz Sharif would prioritise addressing his legal obstacles first.

Sources further said that the PML-N decided not to pursue a confrontational policy when reaching out to the PPP regarding the latter's concerns about a level playing field and alleged facilitation by the caretakers for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

