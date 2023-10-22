Sunday, October 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N leader returning from party’s rally dies in road accident

PML-N leader returning from party’s rally dies in road accident
Web Desk
11:09 AM | October 22, 2023
National

A prominent leader of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chapter Mehmoodul Hasan, died in a tragic road accident while returning from a reception meeting hosted by the party in Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Hasan, a respected figure in Azad Kashmir’s political landscape, had attended a reception meeting held by the PML-N earlier in the evening. The unfortunate accident unfolded as he returned to his home in Kotli.

Mehmoodul Hasan was the former secretary of PML-N, AJK.

Details surrounding the accident are still under investigation. The exact cause of the accident remains uncertain, and police officials are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan after spending four years in self-imposed exile, the country cannot progress without ‘good relations’ with neighbours.

Passing out parade held at PMA Kakul

The PML-N supremo made these remarks while addressing a ‘historic’ homecoming rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. In order to celebrate the return of their leader, the PML-N has orchestrated a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

Party members from across the country congregated at the site, bringing with them contingents of enthusiastic supporters from their respective constituencies.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697920002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023