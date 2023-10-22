PML-N Quaid’s homecoming Lahore rally gets overwhelming response

Provincial capital was adorned with posters of Sharif | Spectacular fireworks displayed at rally venue | Tight security measures put in place in, around Minar-e-Pakistan, 10,000 policemen ensure security.

Lahore - The return of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif after four years of self-imposed exile was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the masses in Lahore on Saturday. PML-N supporters and workers gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader. For months leading up to this event, the PML-N had been building hype around it, labelling it as the most significant rally in Lahore to welcome their party leader Nawaz Sharif. As expected, the highly anticipated event drew a massive crowd.

The provincial capital was adorned with posters of Nawaz Sharif, portraying him as the solution to the country’s challenges. As dawn broke, the followers of Nawaz Sharif started gathering at the rally venue Minar-e-Pakistan forming caravans. Hundreds of rallies, led by party ticket holders and leaders, converged at Minar-e-Pakistan from across Punjab. The designated 15-acre area for the rally quickly filled up as the day progressed.

The city experienced traffic congestion at various entry points due to the large influx of PML-N supporters’ vehicles. A complete traffic jam surrounded the jalsa venue was witnessed due to a large number of vehicles. Nawaz’s followers, caught in traffic, got out of their vehicles and walked several miles to reach the jalsa venue.

Tight security measures were put in place in and around Minar-e-Pakistan. Approximately 10,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure security. Female police officers were also present, and six entry points equipped with metal detectors were established. Three parking areas were designated for rally attendees, and a separate enclosure was set up for women, children, and families, protected by barbed wire. Thousands of chairs adorned with party flags were placed in the rally venue. For the first time, a political party was allotted 15 acres of land within the Minar-e-Pakistan grounds, whereas, in the past, only 12 acres had been allocated to each political party by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for public gatherings.

Around 4 pm, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz arrived at Minare- Pakistan ground to review and make final preparations. At 5:30 pm, Nawaz Sharif’s helicopter landed in Shahi Qila, where he was welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif and his sons, Hamza and Suleman Shehbaz. Both Sharifs offered Maghrib (evening) prayers before heading to the Minare- Pakistan ground. As soon as Nawaz entered the rally venue, the charged crowd loudly chanted “Sher” (Lion), the party’s symbol. Witnessing this magnificent moment, Maryam Nawaz could not control her emotions and burst into tears.

PML-N workers waved party flags to welcome their leader. They were dressed in the party’s colours and danced to the beats of party anthems played from large sound systems. The participants of the rally were extremely enthusiastic, with families, the elderly, youth, and women all joining in. People began arriving at Minar-e-Pakistan well before Nawaz Sharif’s arrival, with families and children excitedly holding party flags. As soon as Nawaz took the stage, a spectacular fireworks display welcomed him. The 15-acre rally venue was so packed that people had to stand on Azadi Bridge in front of Minar-e-Pakistan ground to catch a glimpse of their leader Nawaz Sharif. He delivered an emotional speech that resonated with the crowd, who responded with fervent slogans in his favour.