Poor show in Asian Games: Punjab’s 20 sports bodies officials summoned 

LAHORE - Ex­pressing his displeasure over the poor performance of Pun­jab athletes in the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, China, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has summoned an important meeting of 20 sports asso­ciations of the province on Oct 25 (Wednesday). Dr Asif Tu­fail said that winning a mere three medals including one silver and two bronze med­als in 24 sports in the Asian Games despite sending a huge contingent of 189 athletes including 136 male and 53 female players is quite alarm­ing. “This disappointing result is no less than a wake-up call for all provincial stakehold­ers,” he added. He said that it is the right time for all the stakeholders of Punjab to sit together and find reasons for this massive failure. “We have several talented athletes who have great medal-winning cre­dentials in different games.” He said all the stakeholders of the province will have to make collaborative efforts and carve out concrete planning to achieve encouraging results in future international sports competitions. The presidents and secretaries of 20 sports associations including Punjab Olympic Association, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Hockey, Golf, Kabaddi, Karate, Rowing, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tae­kwondo, Volleyball, Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu have been invited to attend the key meeting.