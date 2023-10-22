PPP, PML-Q, JUI-F leaders welcome Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur (JUI-F) spokesperson Saturday extended warm welcome to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country.

During his meeting with senior party leader Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha, Chaudhry Shujaat said, “As an experienced politician, it is hoped that Nawaz Sharif will choose the path of reconciliation.” Ch Imtiaz Ranjha told APP that Ch Shujaat Hussain stressed the importance of national unity and emphasised the urgent need for politicians to come together for welfare of the country. Ch Shujaat said, “There is an urgent need to work towards revitalising the country’s economy and eradicating unemployment and terrorism. All politicians should dedicate themselves to the country’s welfare, setting aside personal gains,” said Ch Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Spokesperson Aslam Ghauri told APP on Saturday that his party also welcomed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to the country. He urged all political parties to stop indulging in tussle, adding that there was dire need to take the country out of the quagmire. PPP’s Kaira welcomes Nawaz A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday welcomed the arrival of Ex-Prime Minister and Chief of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the country. Talking to a private television channel, he said there is a need to hold general elections across the country to resolve people’s issues. Free and fair elections are the solution to all problems, he added. In reply to a question about PML-N’s politics, he said burying old politics by senior leader of PML-N, was a good omen.