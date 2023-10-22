Sunday, October 22, 2023
PPP sees planned manipulation effort behind delay in elections

8:12 PM | October 22, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi stated on Sunday that the reason for the delay in the elections is a planned effort to manipulate the results.

In a statement issued here, Kundi stated that the elections should not be postponed based solely on the wishes of a couple of political parties.

The PPP leader emphasised that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decisions should be in line with the constitution, rather than influenced by the preferences of a select few.

Kundi, who is also the PPP's information secretary, pointed out that instead of continuously experimenting with the “selection” process, the ultimate decision should rest with the voters in a fair election.

He asserted that the authority to choose and reject their representatives in the upcoming elections should lie solely with the people.

National

