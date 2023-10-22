Promotion of pulses cultivation imperative for economic stability

FAISALABAD/ISLAMABAD-Chief Scientist Pulses Department Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hussain has said that promotion of pulses cultivation is imperative for economic stability in addition to catering to domestic food requirements of the country.

Addressing a meeting on “Annual Research Programme 2023-24 for Pulses Cultivation” at AARI, he said that pulses were the integral part of routine diet and the government had to expend huge revenue on this commodity.

He stressed the need of a subsidy package for pulses cultivation and said that it would persuade growers to cultivate pulses at maximum space of their lands which would not only help in catering domestic food requirements but the country could also generate huge foreign exchange by its export.

He also highlighted the importance of value chain policy and said that the government should immediately announce subsidy on one acre pulses cultivation in addition to ensuring provision of quality seed of new hybrid pulses varieties to the growers.

Dr Arshad Bashir, Senior Scientist Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), said that a new policy was formulated for pulses cultivation and its value addition and after true implementation on this policy would not only increase pulses production in the country but it would also help Pakistan to earn maximum foreign exchange through its export.

Principal Scientist AARI Dr Muhammad Azeem Asad said the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) was concentrating on new areas in Bhakkar, Mankera, Chakwal, Attock Mastong, Bar Khan, Lasbela, Loralai, Jaffar Abad (Baluchistan), Sukkur, Larkana (Sindh), Karkh and Lucky Marwat (KP) for promotion of pulses cultivation.

He also urged farmers to adopt mix crop techniques for cultivation of pulses. In this way, they could save huge input cost, he added.

Chief Scientist Plant Pathology Department AARI Dr Azhar Iqbal, Deputy Director Agriculture Research Information Unit Dr Qavi Irshad, Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Senior Scientist AARI Dr Muzammal Sattar, Dr Arshad, Dr Ammara Sahar and others were also present.

Meanwhile, the government has set a target of cultivating pulses across 874,000 hectares during the current Rabi season as the initiative is driven by the dual objectives of meeting domestic demand and reducing reliance on imported commodities, thus safeguarding essential foreign exchange reserves of the country.

During the period under review, it has been planned to cultivate gram pulses on over 860,000 hectares and lentils on 14,000 hectares, respectively, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

In alignment with these objectives, production targets for pulses, encompassing gram and lentil varieties, have been set at over 419,000 tons to meet the domestic demand for legumes, he told APP here on Wednesday.

The Punjab province aims to cultivate gram pulse on 786,000 hectares, yielding an estimated 322,000 tons, he said, adding that gram pulses are projected to cover 22,000 hectares in Sindh, yielding approximately 23,000 tons of this leguminous crop. Simultaneously, gram pulses are slated for cultivation on 30,000 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 40,000 hectares in Balochistan provinces, with anticipated yields of 15,000 tons and 49,000 tons respectively, he added.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that lentils will be cultivated on 14,000 hectares, resulting in an approximate production of 9,000 tons, he said, adding that the major chunk of this pulse was being imported to comply with the local requirements. To elaborate further, he said that Punjab’s mandate for lentil production is 3,000 tons, requiring cultivation on 4,000 hectares, while in Sindh, cultivation on 3,000 hectares is projected to yield 2,000 tons.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces are expected to cultivate lentils on 4,000 hectares and 2,000 hectares respectively, yielding approximately 2,000 tons and 1,000 tons of pulses during the season, he added.