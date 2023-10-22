Sunday, October 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Protest rally against Israeli oppression and barbarity in Palestine

APP
October 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Glass Bangles Dealers Association on Saturday organized a protest rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing Israel’s strikes and atrocities. The rally was led by divisional president Ali Raza, general secretary Salahuddin Ghouri, and other prominent figures and attracted participants from various parts of the city. Rally participants held banners and placards displaying slogans in support of the Palestinian people and condemning Israeli actions. Addressing the rally participants, the leaders condemned the aggression of Israeli forces against Palestinian Muslims and emphasized the need for Islamic nations to unite in a collective effort against this aggression.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1697862133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023