Protest rally against Israeli oppression and barbarity in Palestine

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Glass Bangles Dealers Association on Saturday organized a protest rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing Israel’s strikes and atrocities. The rally was led by divisional president Ali Raza, general secretary Salahuddin Ghouri, and other prominent figures and attracted participants from various parts of the city. Rally participants held banners and placards displaying slogans in support of the Palestinian people and condemning Israeli actions. Addressing the rally participants, the leaders condemned the aggression of Israeli forces against Palestinian Muslims and emphasized the need for Islamic nations to unite in a collective effort against this aggression.