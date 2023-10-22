PU VC terms sports vital for physical health, mental growth

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has termed the sports very important for physical health and mental growth. He was addressing the opening ceremony of the All Pakistan T-20 Cricket Tournament organized by Punjab University in collaboration with 47Sports at the New Campus Cricket Ground here on Saturday. On this occasion, Director PU Sports Department Prof Dr Zaffar Iqbal Butt, Additional Director Zubair Butt, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, Mian Bilal Khalid, Rahat Abbas and players participated. Addressing the participants, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Punjab University would continue to play a proactive role in promoting sports activities along with education. He said that the efforts of Punjab University Sports Department are commendable who organized such a wonderful event in collaboration with Pakistan Cricket Board and other institutions. Director Sports Dr Zaffar Iqbal Butt thanked Dr Khalid Mehmood and said that with the support of the administration, they are promoting the trend of positive activities among the students of Punjab University with collaboration of other organizations. As many as 16 teams consisting of first class and national players participating in the event while winning team will be awarded Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh to the runner-up team.