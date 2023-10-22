Sunday, October 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PU VC terms sports vital for physical health, mental growth

Our Staff Reporter
October 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has termed the sports very important for physical health and mental growth. He was addressing the opening ceremony of the All Pakistan T-20 Cricket Tournament organized by Punjab University in collaboration with 47Sports at the New Campus Cricket Ground here on Saturday. On this occasion, Director PU Sports Department Prof Dr Zaffar Iqbal Butt, Additional Director Zubair Butt, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, Mian Bilal Khalid, Rahat Abbas and players participated. Addressing the participants, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Punjab University would continue to play a proactive role in promoting sports activities along with education. He said that the efforts of Punjab University Sports Department are commendable who organized such a wonderful event in collaboration with Pakistan Cricket Board and other institutions. Director Sports Dr Zaffar Iqbal Butt thanked Dr Khalid Mehmood and said that with the support of the administration, they are promoting the trend of positive activities among the students of Punjab University with collaboration of other organizations. As many as 16 teams consisting of first class and national players participating in the event while winning team will be awarded Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh to the runner-up team.

Passing out parade held at PMA Kakul

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023