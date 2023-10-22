Saqlain joins Sultans as spin bowling coach and mentor

LAHORE - Renowned former Pakistani cricketer and spin maestro, Saqlain Mushtaq, has assumed the roles of spin bowling coach and team mentor for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Multan Sultans, as announced by the franchise on Saturday.
Saqlain, who previously held the position of head coach for the Pakistan national cricket team, brings his wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Multan Sultans. The franchise expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “The legendary spinner and former Pakistan Head Coach @ Saqlain_Mushtaq is all set to join the Multan Sultans family as Spin Bowling Coach and Team Mentor!”
As a former player, Saqlain made a significant impact, representing Pakistan in 218 international matches across both Test and ODI formats, amassing an impressive total of 496 wickets, etching his name in the annals of cricket history.
In a dual appointment, Sultans also introduced Alex Hartley, a former English international cricketer and World Cup champion, as the assistant spin bowling coach. Hartley, alongside Saqlain, will jointly oversee the spin department of the 2021 PSL champions, Multan Sultans.
Furthermore, the franchise has also made history by appointing Catherine Dalton as the fast-bowling coach for Multan Sultans. At the age of 30, Dalton holds the distinction of being the first female coach in PSL history, and notably, the first female fast-bowling coach for a prominent men’s team.
Originally from England and obtaining Irish citizenship in 2015, Dalton has a rich cricket background, having represented Ireland in four ODIs and four T20Is. Her previous visits to Pakistan and work with several fast bowlers, including Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, and Arshad Iqbal, as well as nurturing Under-19 players, underscore her experience and dedication to the sport.
An ECB-certified Level 3 Advanced Coach, Dalton has previously held coaching roles at the national fast-bowling academy in the United Kingdom and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India.