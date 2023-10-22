Sarfaraz, Faheem raring to go ahead of QeA Trophy final

LAHORE - Karachi Whites and Faisalabad are all set to lock horns in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 final here at Gaddafi Stadium from today (October 22) to October 26.
Both sides will be doing their best to win the first-class title as since the restoration of the 2014 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) constitution, it is the first premier tournament completed. Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team who led them to the 2017 Champions Trophy triumph in England, Sarfaraz Ahmed is leading Whites while Faisalabad is led by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.
The final between Faisalabad and Karachi is the one to watch as both sides are led by experienced international cricketers. Faheem represented Pakistan in 16 Tests and has played 73 first-class matches while Sarfaraz played 53 Tests for the Green Shirts and also played 173 first-class matches.
Karachi also has experienced Asad Shafiq, who has scored 532 runs in seven matches in the ongoing QeA trophy season with two centuries and as many fifties. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz has 579 runs with two tons and three half-centuries.
“The entire team is focused on winning the final. Being on top of the table has given us confidence and momentum which we will use to our advantage,” Faheem told PCB. “We have had some extraordinary performances, individually and as a team. I have faith in the team, going into the final, as I know all the players will give their best.”
Sarfaraz also opened up ahead of the most awaited final and said that the team played great cricket and the focus is on bagging the title. “We have played some good cricket throughout the tournament and have taken it one game at a time. We are focused on securing the title so we will continue to play according to what has worked for us in the tournament so far,” Sarfaraz added.
“Having a mix of experienced players like Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood and Khurram Manzoor and youngsters like Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub and Ghulam Mudassar among others really helps the combination of the team. It has favoured our positive approach so far.”