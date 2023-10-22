SCCI demands withdrawal of increase in Auqaf properties’ rents

Peshawar - President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, has criticized the recent 100% increase in Auqaf properties’ rents as unjustifiable and detrimental to the economic well-being of traders. He urged a prompt reconsideration of this decision.

The issue of rent hikes for Auqaf properties was raised by trader leaders Ghulam Bilal and Mian Jee Abu Muzaffar during a meeting with SCCI President Fuad Ishaq at the chamber house. Traders expressed their reservations and concerns regarding the significant increase in rents for Auqaf properties.

Fuad Ishaq, speaking at the meeting, pointed out that instead of providing relief and addressing economic challenges, the government has taken a course of action that exacerbates the difficulties faced by the terrorism and COVID-19 lockdown-affected trading community.

He criticized the provincial Auqaf department for intimidating traders with false statements, deeming it highly inappropriate and condemnable. He emphasized that the government should stop harassing the business community through unilateral enforcement of rules and regulations.

Fuad Ishaq highlighted that the government has collected substantial sums from the business community in the form of various taxes but has failed to provide relief in return.

He noted that the business community is profoundly concerned about the government’s unfriendly approach and flawed policies, prompting them to consider protests.

Ishaq called upon the provincial Auqaf department to retract the recent 100% rent increase and adhere to the legal limit of a maximum 25% increase every three years.

He warned that if the government does not comply, the SCCI and traders will take to the streets to protest this discriminatory decision.