Sindh Governor distributes 322 ration bags

KARACHI-As many as 322 more ration bags were distributed among the poor people on the directives of the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday The process of distribution of ration continues under Taqatwar Pakistan Programme at the Governor House. Over 0.1 million ration bags had been distributed among the needy persons so far, a Governor House spokesman said. The Governor said that the distribution of the ration would continue with the help of philanthropists.

GOVERNOR INAUGURATES WEDDING EXPO

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the Wedding Expo at the Expo Centre Karachi Around 80 stalls have been established in it. The stalls of jewellery, makeup and wedding dresses have also been set up. The Governor visited different stalls on the occasion. Later, talking to media persons, he said that all the political parties and stakeholders should be united for the country. He demanded to constitute a Commission titled Istehqam-e-Pakistan to strengthen the economy of the country. He invited to join him at the Governor House to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters on Sunday.