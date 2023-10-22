Sunday, October 22, 2023
Solarization drive in GB: 100 schools solarized

Web Desk
11:03 AM | October 22, 2023
National

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiyyudin Wani says solarization of public schools in Gilgit-Baltistan is making great progress, with approximately 100 out of 280 planned schools already solarized.

In a statement today, he said the initiative aims to have all selected 280 schools equipped with solar power within the next six months.

This transition to solar power will significantly benefit students by providing reliable electricity for technology labs and facilitating the use of Learning Management Systems (LMS) to enhance their education.

He said it's a commendable effort of the government to improve access to quality education in the region.

