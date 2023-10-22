The tale of Fortune Empire and Arain City

ISLAMABAD-Accountibility Court Judge M. Bashir have ordered to freeze assets of Ashraf Karim Dhedi, owner of MAC Dhedi venture, who launched the apartments and shops high rise project named Fortune Empire and Fortune Residencia in E-11 Islamabad back in 2011.

Reference was filed against him in National Accountibility Bureau (NAB) by affectees of the Fortune Empire. Court passed the order on October 17th, 2023 to freeze assets for main accused Ashraf Karim Dhedi which includes 80 kanal land in Moza Phulgaran, Islamabad, 8 kanal 16 marlay and 5 kanal 18 marlay in Moza Golra Shareef, Islamabad, respectively. Accountibility Court Judge M. Bashir has also ordered to freeze residential house in sector F-6/4, Islamabad which is in ownership of Ashraf Karim Dhedi’s wife.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and Investigation Officer (I.O.) deputy director Beenish Jaweid presented the case Infront of Accountability Court. According to the findings of I.O. Beenish Jaweid, there are 158 affectees who’re deprived of 870 million rupees investments made in Fortune Empire. The reference came under Cheating Public at Large law of PAO, 1999.

Zubair Orakzai, affectee of the project who is also spokesperson of affectees of Fortune Empire told The Nation that, he purchased two apartments with full payment of 10 million rupees in 2014. He was promised possession of his apartments by 2018 but construction at the project was stopped and no actions were taken after several attempts of discussions with Ashraf Karim Dhedi.

Ashraf Karim Dhedi is nephew of Aqeel Karim Dhedi a prominant businessman of Pakistan.

Orakzai told The Nation that, “There are almost 220 affectees of this project which includes former interior minsiter Shehrayar Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Shaiekh Yaqub who was Parliamentary Secretary, 15 to 20% military retired personnels, and a big amount of retirees and oversees Pakistanis.”

“All these people have accumulatively invested more than 1.25 billion rupees in this project and some have lost everything they had. Some affectees were manipulated by Dhedi and they were given cheques for the amount they submitted but those cheques were bounced in the banks. Moreover, some of the apartments have been sold more than once by Ashraf Karim Dhedi,” he further added.

Minahil Ali, Attorney of affectees of Fortune Empire, while speaking to The Nation said,

“This project only has a layout plan approved by CDA to the extent of 6 kanals and 11 marlas, whereas the project itself is on a land measuring more than 14 kanals as in possession. This LOP was also only approved last year in August. They were asked by CDA to submit the required documentation to obtain the NOC within 90 days but they have failed to do so. This project is not going anywhere, it is stuck. Some affectees want their refund and some want the possession of their apartments as promised.”

When asked about their future course of action Minahil Ali said, “The affectees are moving towards obtaining a preventive relief from Civil Courts in order to apprehend Fortune Empire from double conveyancing the rightfully acquired titles by affectees.

We are currently in the process of initiating a suit for temporary, permanent and mandatory injunction against Fortune Empire. This will protect the ownership rights of affectees and prevent Fortune Empire from further selling/transferring their proprietray interests and causing any mutations in their titles.”

Arain City’s CEO Maj (retd) Makhdoom Hussain makes Plea Bargain with NAB

Accountibility Court Judge M. Bashir has approved Plea Bargain of CEO of Arain City, Major (retd) Makhdoom Hussain filed by the DG National Accountibility Bureau (NAB) under section 25 b of National Accountibility Ordinance (NAO), 1999 here in Islamabad on Friday, October 20th, 2023.

The investigation was initiated in respect of Arain city, Fatehjang near proposed location of Islamabad airport. The accused started inducing and collecting money from members of public at large without having Noc/sanction from tehsil municipal authority. He could not delivered any plot even after 18 years.

During the investigation accused Major (retd) Makhdoom Hussain was called by the Investigation Officer (I.O.) Benish Jawaid. Makhdoom Hussain filed application for settlement plus plea bargain. The entire liability of accused was determined by the I.O. considered and approved by the regional board meeting and ultimately the Chairman NAB. The accuse accepted the liability and wished to return the same in three installments. His offer was accepted by chairman nab and approve was accorded through the letter.

Total liabilities were 600 million rupees. The accused has paid first installment 204 million rupees, 34% of the total amount, which is in shape of call deposits. The second installment is to be paid in next three months amounting to 198 million while third installment 198 million shall be paid after three months of payment of second installment.

The land measuring 1725 kanals situated in Moza kanyal, tehsil Fatehjang dist Attock which is already frozen was offered by him as colletral for balance payment. Terms and conditions have already been accepted by NAB.

When Judge M. Bashir asked Hussain about why couldn’t you deliver the project to the affectees? Hussain told the court that our NOC was cancelled by Civil Aviation Authority and other authorities.

Court also asked the accused that have you entered the Plea Bargain at your own free will without any coercion and undye influence? Makhdoom Husain said yes I was called for the investigations and I’m doing this Plea Bargain without any coercion and undye influence.