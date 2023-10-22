Sunday, October 22, 2023
Thieves steals precious articles from Jamshaid Dasti’s free bus service

Agencies
October 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Unknown thieves stole away dif­ferent precious articles from Jam­shaid Dasti’s bus, which provides free-of-cost journeying facility to citizens from Chowk Shah Jamal to Muzaffargarh on daily basis. According to police sources, the thieves allegedly stole away fuel, battery, and many other precious articles from the bus. The bus was offering free-of-cost journeying facility to the poor labourers for many years. The bus was parked at Chowk Gudpur, it underwent a theft incident. Police started an in­vestigation into the incident.

Agencies

