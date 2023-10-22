Sunday, October 22, 2023
Tractors output up by 44.98pc

APP
October 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an in­crease of 44.98 per cent to reach 11,586 units during the first three months of the financial year 2023-24, against the production of 7,991 units during the same months last year (2022-23).

During July-September, the production of trucks witnessed a decreasing trend as it went down from 946 units as compared to 391, showing a decline of 58.66 per cent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing As­sociation (PAMA). Production of pickups, light commercial vehi­cles (LCVs) and jeeps also dipped by 35.80 per cent to 5,827 units during the months under review from 9,077 units during the fiscal year 2022-23. The production of buses witnessed a decline of 60.48 per cent, falling from 248 units to 98 units during the fiscal year 2024, the PAMA added.

