Tractors output up by 44.98pc

ISLAMABAD - The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 44.98 per cent to reach 11,586 units during the first three months of the financial year 2023-24, against the production of 7,991 units during the same months last year (2022-23).
During July-September, the production of trucks witnessed a decreasing trend as it went down from 946 units as compared to 391, showing a decline of 58.66 per cent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). Production of pickups, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and jeeps also dipped by 35.80 per cent to 5,827 units during the months under review from 9,077 units during the fiscal year 2022-23. The production of buses witnessed a decline of 60.48 per cent, falling from 248 units to 98 units during the fiscal year 2024, the PAMA added.