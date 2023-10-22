Tribals demand reopening of Pak-Afghan Gursal border

Mohmand - Tribesmen and local traders in the Mohmand district are demanding the reopening of the Pak-Afghan border trade route at Gursal to combat unemployment in the region.

Hafiz Taj Wali Khan, Chairman of Upper Mohmand, along with tribal elders Malik Nader Manan and Malik Hassan, conveyed their concerns to local journalists. They pointed out that the Pak-Afghan route has been closed for the past 13 years, severely impacting trade activities in the area.

Malik Nader Manan highlighted that while all other borders with Afghanistan remain open, the Gursal trade route in Mohmand tribal district has remained closed for over a decade. He emphasized the need to form a tribal jirga comprising representatives from all tribal districts to negotiate with the Afghan government and reopen this border, which could create numerous opportunities in the district.

Hafiz Taj Wali Khan stated that due to improved law and order conditions and the sacrifices of security forces and tribesmen, the government is now considering reopening the Gursal route. He mentioned discussions with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and security officials who assured them that the trade route would soon reopen.

Khan also pointed out that reopening the trade route would lead to development and increased trade opportunities in the tribal district. He expressed concerns about the halted construction work on the main Gursal road and the main Peshawar-Bajaur road from Ekkaghund to Ghalanai, which has led to health issues due to excessive dust.

Taj Wali Khan claimed that the former Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, inaugurated the roads in 2019 but later diverted funds to his home district, Swat, which further compounded the problems in Mohmand.

Local traders and tribesmen lamented the closure of the Gursal trade route, which has had a significant negative impact on businesses in the region, leading to unemployment and shortages of essential goods. They urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and relevant authorities to reopen the Gursal trade route on the Pak-Afghan border in the Mohmand area.