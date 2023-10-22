VVIP protocol given to Nawaz upsets PTI

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday strongly reacted to Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming saying that the ‘fugitive has landed’ in Pakistan under the “judicial asylum”. In a statement Saturday, a PTI spokesperson said “state has buried shame, modesty, law and justice with its own hands” to pave the way for a “convict’s return” to the country from London.

Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after ending a 4-year self-imposed exile in London and is claiming to make a political comeback in the upcoming general elections expected to be held in the last week of January next year. He had his smooth return to Pakistan after he got relief from the Islamabad High Court, averting the threat of immediate arrest upon landing.

Nawaz, three-time prime minister was ousted in 2017 and handed a lifetime disqualification from politics after being convicted for not declaring a receivable salary. Referring to the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government in April last year, the PTI spokesperson said after the regime change conspiracy, the state elements after ridiculing the constitution and democracy “tied the country and the nation in the chains of dictatorship and threw it to the corrupt wolves”. The statement further said that incarcerated PTI chairman Imran Khan launched a political struggle against the nexus between the criminals and the state 27 years ago. It further said that the nation was standing against thieves, mafia and plunderers under the leadership of Khan.

“The nation is ready to ‘welcome’ its criminal who has been ‘adopted’ by the state,” the PTI spokesperson said, adding that the people will hold accountable those who have robbed the nation from generation to generation. The PTI statement also reiterated the demand for immediate transparent, free and fair elections to steer the country out of the crisis.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub in a statement said that the VVIP protocol has been given protocol to convicted Nawaz Sharif, saying that one country and two constitutions were not acceptable to the people of the country. “The convicted is being unjustly and unlawfully facilitated at every stage,” he added.

The PTI secretary general alleged that Pakistan’s legal system has been completely destroyed by PML-N, adding that Nawaz was being brought back on the pretext of ‘fixing’ the country’s long standing problems. He accused that it was the last government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N leader, who absolutely trashed Pakistan’s economy.